Borsa İstanbul Continues To Inform Companies And Investors

Borsa İstanbul, which continues to inform its stakeholders with the content it has published, now also prepared the “IPO and Listing on Borsa İstanbul” and “Investing in Borsa İstanbul Markets" guides.
Inviting companies that produce, invest, export, and provide employment to the capital markets to finance their growth with IPOs, Borsa İstanbul, the keystone of the growth of our country, aims to keep companies updated with the guide "IPO and Listing on Borsa İstanbul”. The guide covers IPO decisions, preparation, launching an IPO and listing processes in detail.
Maintaining its initiatives to inform international investors and strengthen its communication with investors, Borsa İstanbul has also published a guide. The guide “Investing in Borsa İstanbul Markets” encompasses general information about the Borsa İstanbul markets, as well as answers to the questions of international investors “How to become an investor?, How to make an investment decision?, What are our guarantees on investments?, and Where can we get the right information?".
To access “Investing in Borsa İstanbul Markets" click on the link.
* “IPO and Listing on Borsa İstanbul” will soon to be available in English.