Borsa Istanbul: BIST Stock Indices Ground Rules Has Been Updated In Order To Align The BIST Liquid Bank And BIST Liquid 10 Ex Banks Indices With The Communiqué On Principles Of Exchange Traded Funds

Borsa Istanbul Management has decided to amend BIST Stock Indices Ground Rules in order to align the BIST Liquid Bank and BIST Liquid 10 Ex Banks indices with the Communiqué on Principles of Exchange Traded Funds.
Within this framework;
- the minimum number of stocks that can be included in the BIST Liquid Bank Index is increased from 5 to 6,
- BIST Liquid Bank and BIST Liquid 10 Ex Bank indices are changed into capped indices,
- Capping Ratio and Weight Threshold are set to 25% and 30% respectively for both BIST Liquid Bank and BIST Liquid 10 Ex Bank indices.
Changes in the Ground Rules will be effective as of February 3, 2020.
Click for the updated version of BIST Stock Indices Ground Rules.