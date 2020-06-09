Borsa İstanbul: BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules Is Revised

Borsa İstanbul Management decided to make following changes on BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules;
- Floating rate corporate bonds whose coupon rate calculated based on return of BIST TLREF Index will be included in the scope of BIST-KYD Corporate Bonds Floating Rate Indices,
- BIST-KYD GDS Floating Rate Indices will be created to measure the return of floating rate coupon GDS issued in Turkish Lira and the return of GDS whose coupon is calculated based on the return of BIST TLREF Index as a whole.
- These changes will be effective as of June 15, 2020.
The codes and names of the new indices are listed at the table below.
|
INDEX CODE
|
INDEX NAME
|
TDDEG
|
BIST-KYD GDS FLOATING RATE
|
TDDEGT1
|
BIST-KYD GDS FLOATING RATE T1
Starting values will be 1000 in June 12, 2020 for these indices which is started to calculate at June 15,2020.
In this context, BIST KYD Indices Ground Rules have been updated. Please click for the latest version of BIST KYD Indices Ground Rules.