Borsa Istanbul: As Part Of BIST KYD Indices, New Government Eurobond USD Indices Based On 0-5 Years, 5-15 Years And 15+ Years Maturities And (TRY) Return Versions Of These Indices Will Be Calculated As Of December 23, 2019

In order to enable portfolio managers to select appropriate benchmarks for portfolios with different maturity ranges, in addition to BIST-KYD Government Eurobond indices that are already being calculated and have no distinction in terms of maturity lengths, three new Government Eurobond USD indices based on 0-5 years, 5-15 years and 15+ years maturities and (TRY) return versions of these indices will be calculated and published as of December 23, 2019. The codes, names and maturity ranges of the new indices are listed at the table below.
|
INDEX
CODE
|
INDEX NAME
|
REMAINING DAYS TO MATURITY
|
EBUSDK
|
BIST-KYD GOVERNMENT EUROBOND 0-5 YEARS USD
|
0-1825
|
EUSTLK
|
BIST-KYD GOVERNMENT EUROBOND 0-5 YEARS USD (TRY)
|
0-1825
|
EBUSDO
|
BIST-KYD GOVERNMENT EUROBOND 5-15 YEARS USD
|
1826-5475
|
EUSTLO
|
BIST-KYD GOVERNMENT EUROBOND 5-15 YEARS USD (TRY)
|
1826-5475
|
EBUSDU
|
BIST-KYD GOVERNMENT EUROBOND 15+ YEARS USD
|
5476 and above
|
EUSTLU
|
BIST-KYD GOVERNMENT EUROBOND 15+ YEARS USD (TRY)
|
5476 and above
For USD indices, starting values will be closing values of BIST-KYD GOVERNMENT EUROBOND USD on December 20, 2019. For (TRY) indices, starting values will be the closing values of the BIST-KYD GOVERNMENT EUROBOND USD(TRY) indices on December 20, 2019.
In this context, BIST KYD Indices Ground Rules have been updated. Please click for the latest version.