Borsa İstanbul Announces The Constituent Changes To The BIST SME Industrial Index For June 1, 2020- May 31, 2021 Period

Date 11/05/2020

In accordance with Articles 2.15 and 5.9 of the BIST Stock Indices Ground Rules, it was decided by Borsa Istanbul Management to make the changes in the table below for the period 01/06/2020 - 31/05/2021 in BIST SME Industrial Index. All changes will be applied after the close of business on Friday, May 29, 2020 and will be effective on Monday, June 1, 2020.

PERIODIC CHANGES (01/06/2020 - 31/05/2021)

 BIST SME INDUSTRIAL INDEX

STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED

STOCKS TO BE EXCLUDED

1

DERAS

DERLUKS DERI

1

CMBTN

CIMBETON

2

PRKME

PARK ELEK.MADENCILIK

2

DAGI

DAGI GIYIM

 

 

 

3

DENCM

DENIZLI CAM

 

 

 

4

KRSTL

KRISTAL KOLA

 