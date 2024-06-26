Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Borsa İstanbul Announces The Constituent Changes To The BIST Participation Indices For The Period July 2024 – November 2024

Date 26/06/2024

Please click for the lists of stocks to be included in/excluded from the BIST Participation All Shares, BIST Participation 100, BIST Participation 50, BIST Participation 30, BIST Participation Sustainability and BIST Participation Dividend Indices. All changes will be applied after the close of business on Friday, June 28, 2024 and will be effective on Monday, July 1, 2024.

