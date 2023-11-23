Borsa İstanbul: Announcement On Opening To The Consultation Of Stakeholders About Increase In The Number Of Periodic Reviews Of BIST Dividend Indices

Borsa İstanbul Management;

a) In order to the increase the representativeness of the theme, periodic reviews are done four times in a year for February-April, May-July, August-October and November-January periods,

b) Constituent companies which have announced not to distribute any cash dividend at the current general assembly meeting are excluded from the indices effective from the first Index Period,

c) Companies not in the indices which have announced to distribute cash dividend at the current general assembly meeting and distributed cash dividends for the last 3 years as a general rule of the index are included in the indices effective from the first Index Period

plans to make aforementioned changes in BIST Market Cap Weighted Stock Indices Methodology (Methodology). Since these changes will cause a change in the method of determining the components of the Index, they are classified as a material change pursuant to Article 7.2 of the Financial Benchmarks Management Procedure and opened to the consultation of stakeholders.

