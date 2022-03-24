Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Has Been Held

Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. Ordinary General Assembly Meeting to review financial year 2021 was held at Borsa İstanbul premises today (March 24, 2022). At the Board Meeting held after the General Assembly of the new Board of Directors elected as a result of the voting, Prof. Dr. Erişah Arıcan re-elected as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Korkmaz Ergun as the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş.
Borsa İstanbul A.Ş Ordinary General Assembly Meeting was held at İstinye premises of Borsa İstanbul on March 24, 2022. The Assembly began with the recitation of the National Anthem of Türkiye and a tribute. The Integrated Annual Report and the Independent Audit Report for the 2021 financial year, the year-end Balance Sheet and the Profit/Loss Statement for the 2021 activity and the accounting period were approved.
The election of the Board Members was held
As a result of the voting made for the election of the members of the Board of Directors, current Members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for 3 years.