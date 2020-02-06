Bolsa de Valores de Colombia Increases Its Shareholding In Colombian Central Counterparty Risk Clearing House To 55,98%.

Bolsa de Valores de Colombia S.A. - bvc (ticker: BVC:CB)i nforms that it has increased its shareholding in Camara de Riesgo Central de Contraparte de Colomb a 5.A. - CRCC (Colombian Central Counterparty Risk Clearing House) to 55,98%. This is the result of the recent acquisitions made to various CRCC shareholders that allowed bvc to acquire an 8,7% of the outstanding shares.These purchases were made after obtaining the respective authorization from the Colombian Financial Supervisor.
From the reported shareholding increase and under the provisions of the law, bvc will proceed to register the situation of control that is established before the Chamber of Commerce of Bogota.
Therefore, bvc takes an important step towards the strategtic objective of consolidating itself as a leader in the value chain of the Colombian capital market, in order to achieve greater efficiencies for the benefit of its clients and users.