Boerse Stuttgart Records September Turnover Of Around EUR 7,6 Billion - Increases In Equities And Exchange-Traded Products Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Boerse Stuttgart is the German exchange of Boerse Stuttgart Group. The European group also operates exchanges in Sweden and Switzerland.

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 7,6 billion in September, around 8 percent more than in the same month of the previous year.

Structured securities made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 3 billion, the same level as in the same month of the previous year. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2,3 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 760 million to the total turnover.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,5 billion, around 53 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. German equities contributed around EUR 980 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 562 million.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1,4 billion in September. Around EUR 681 million of turnover was attributable to corporate bonds.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,5 billion, around 10 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The turnover from investment fund units in September was around EUR 98 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume September 2024