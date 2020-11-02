Boerse Stuttgart Records October Turnover Of Over EUR 8,1 Billion - Equities, Securitised Derivatives And ETPs Show Significant Increase In Trading Volume Compared To October 2019

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of over EUR 8,1 billion in October 2020 – an increase of over 34 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was over EUR 3,6 billion – over 40 per cent more than in October 2019. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2,8 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 829 million to the total turnover.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 2,3 billion – over 87 per cent more than in October 2019. German equities contributed over EUR 1,2 billion towards this total and international equities around EUR 1,1 billion.
Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was over EUR 1,4 billion – an increase of over 22 per cent compared to October 2019. Investment fund units contributed around EUR 185 million to the October total.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 602 million. At EUR 410 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.
Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume October 2020
Note on the monthly statistics
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.