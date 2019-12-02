Boerse Stuttgart Records November Turnover Of EUR 6,1 Billion - Equities, Bonds And Exchange-Traded Products Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 6,1 billion in November 2019 – an increase of over 14 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 2,4 billion. Leverage products generated around EUR 1.3 billion. Investment products contributed over EUR 1,1 billion to the total turnover.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,3 billion – over 13 per cent more than in November 2018. German equities contributed around EUR 850 million towards this total and international equities around EUR 404 million.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was over EUR 1,2 billion – an increase of around 35 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year. At EUR 641 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.
Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,1 billion. Investment fund units contributed around EUR 145 million to the November total.
Click here to download Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume statistics for November 2019.
Note on the monthly statistics
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.