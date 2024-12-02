Boerse Stuttgart Records November Turnover Of Around EUR 9,7 Billion - Strong Increases In Structured Securities, Equities And Exchange-Traded Products Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Boerse Stuttgart is the German exchange of Boerse Stuttgart Group. The European group also operates exchanges in Sweden and Switzerland.

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 9,7 billion in November, around 28 percent more than in the same month of the previous year.

Structured securities made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 3,9 billion – an increase of around 39 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 3 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 927 million to the total turnover.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,9 billion, around 46 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. German equities contributed around EUR 1 billion towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 839 million.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1,3 billion in November. Around EUR 556 million of turnover was attributable to corporate bonds.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 2,5 billion, around 64 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The turnover from investment fund units in November was around EUR 142 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume November 2024