Boerse Stuttgart Records May Turnover Of Around EUR 7,3 Billion - Securitised Derivatives Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 7,3 billion in May.

Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class increased over 6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year to around EUR 3,4 billion. Leverage products generated turnover of over EUR 2,5 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 862 million to the total turnover.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of over EUR 1,4 billion. German equities contributed around EUR 802 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of over EUR 602 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was over EUR 1,7 billion. The turnover from investment fund units in May was EUR 166 million.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was EUR 603 million. At around EUR 398 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume May 2022

Note on the monthly statistics

Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.