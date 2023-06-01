BV_Trial Banner.gif
Boerse Stuttgart Records May Turnover Of Around EUR 7,2 Billion - Trading Volumes Increase Month-On-Month In All Asset Classes // Particularly High Growth In Bonds

Date 01/06/2023

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 7,2 billion in May – around 22 percent more than in the previous month and almost as much as in the same month of the previous year

 

Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 2,8 billion – an increase of around 28 percent compared to the previous month. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 810 million to the total turnover.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1,8 billion in May, an increase of around 22 percent compared to the previous month and of around 199 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. At around EUR 806 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,2 billion, an increase of around 13 percent compared to April. German equities contributed around EUR 800 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 430 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,2 billion, around 17 percent more than in April. The turnover from investment fund units in May was EUR 117 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume May 2023

