Boerse Stuttgart Records March Turnover Of Around EUR 10.4 Billion - Investment Products And Bonds Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared To The Previous Month

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 10,4 billion in March 2021 – so the turnover was almost on a par with the previous month.
Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was over EUR 4 billion. Leverage products generated turnover of over EUR 2,8 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 1,2 billion to the total turnover – around 13 per cent more than in February.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 3 billion. German equities contributed over EUR 1,6 billion towards this total – an increase of around 18 per cent compared to February. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 1,4 billion.
Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was over EUR 2,2 billion. Investment fund units contributed around EUR 239 million to the March total.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was EUR 910 million – over 4 per cent more than in February. At around EUR 627 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.
Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume March 2021
Note on the monthly statistics
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.