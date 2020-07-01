Boerse Stuttgart Records June Turnover Of Around EUR 9.6 Billion

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 9,6 billion in June 2020. Compared to the same month of the previous year this is an increase of over 93 per cent. In the first six months of the year, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of over EUR 60,5 billion, which is the highest level since 2008.
Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 4,1 billion – over 94 per cent more than in June 2019. Leverage products generated over EUR 3,1 billion. Investment products contributed over EUR 950 million to the total turnover.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 2,8 billion – over 182 per cent more than in June 2019. German equities contributed around EUR 1,8 billion towards this total and international equities around EUR 1 billion.
Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,7 billion – an increase of around 121 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year. Investment fund units contributed EUR 139 million to the June total.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was over EUR 853 million. At EUR 422 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.
Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume June 2020
Note on the monthly statistics
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.