Boerse Stuttgart Records June Turnover Of Around EUR 7,8 Billion - Bonds And Investment Products Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared To The Previous Month

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 7,8 billion in June 2021.
Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 3,2 billion. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2,2 billion. Investment products contributed over EUR 980 million to the total turnover – an increase of around 13 per cent compared to the previous month.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of over EUR 2 billion. German equities and international equities each contributed over EUR 1 billion towards this total. Compared to the first six months of the previous year the turnover shown in equities increased by more than 11 per cent.
Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,5 billion. Investment fund units contributed around EUR 177 million to the June total.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was over EUR 929 million – around 35 per cent more compared to the previous month. At over EUR 525 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.