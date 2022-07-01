Boerse Stuttgart Records June Turnover Of Around EUR 6,9 Billion - Securitised Derivatives And Exchange-Traded Products Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 6,9 billion in June.

Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class increased over 5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year to around EUR 3,3 billion. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2,4 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 926 million to the total turnover.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,2 billion. German equities contributed around EUR 670 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 485 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,5 billion and slightly higher than in the same month if the previous year. The turnover from investment fund units in June was EUR 149 million.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was EUR 746 million. At EUR 429 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume June 2022