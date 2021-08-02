Boerse Stuttgart Records July Turnover Of Around EUR 8,3 Billion - Equities, Securitised Derivatives And Exchange-Traded Products Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared To The Previous Month

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 8,3 billion in July 2021 – an increase of over 6 per cent compared to the previous month.
Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 3,6 billion. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2,6 billion – an increase of over 17 per cent compared to the previous month. Investment products contributed around EUR 1 billion to the total turnover.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of over EUR 2 billion. German equities and international equities each contributed over EUR 1 billion towards this total.
Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was over EUR 1,7 billion – around 19 per cent more than in June 2021. Investment fund units contributed over EUR 184 million to the July total.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was EUR 733 million. At around EUR 420 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.
Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume July 2021
Note on the monthly statistics
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.