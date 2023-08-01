Boerse Stuttgart Records July Turnover Of Around EUR 6,8 Billion

Trading volumes increase in equities, bonds and exchange-traded products compared to the same month of the previous year

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 6,8 billion in July – around 16 percent more than in the same month of the previous year.

Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 2,6 billion. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 1,9 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 710 million to the total turnover.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1,5 billion in July, an increase of around 144 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. At around EUR 684 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,3 billion, an increase of around 27 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. German equities contributed around EUR 776 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 478 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,3 billion, around 4 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The turnover from investment fund units in July was EUR 125 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume July 2023