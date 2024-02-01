Boerse Stuttgart Records January Turnover Of Around EUR 8.5 Billion - Trading Volume Increases Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year - Growth In Structured Securities, Bonds And Exchange-Traded Products

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 8.5 billion in January – around 11 percent more than in the same month of the previous year.

Structured securities made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 3,7 billion – an increase of around 9 percent compared to the previous month. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2.7 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 985 million to the total turnover.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1.7 billion in January, an increase of around 20 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. At around EUR 828 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1.4 billion. German equities contributed around EUR 823 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 538 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1.7 billion, around 23 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The turnover from investment fund units in January was EUR 136 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume January 2024