Boerse Stuttgart Records February Turnover Of Around EUR 9,1 Billion - Increases In All Asset Classes Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 9,1 billion in February, around 21 percent more than in the same month of the previous year.

Structured securities made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 3,9 billion – an increase of 15 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 3 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 881 million to the total turnover.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1,7 billion in February, an increase of around 24 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. At around EUR 821 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,7 billion, around 28 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. German equities contributed around EUR 987 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 705 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,7 billion, around 30 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The turnover from investment fund units in February was EUR 123 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume February 2024