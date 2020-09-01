Boerse Stuttgart Records August Turnover Of Over EUR 7 Billion - Equities, Securitised Derivatives And Etps Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared To August 2019

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of over EUR 7 billion in August 2020 – an increase of around 10 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was over EUR 3 billion – around 5 per cent more than in August 2019. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2,4 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 620 million to the total turnover.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of over EUR 1,7 billion – around 49 per cent more than in August 2019. German equities contributed around EUR 850 million towards this total and international equities around EUR 888 million.
Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was over EUR 1,3 billion – an increase of around 2 per cent compared to August 2019. Investment fund units contributed around EUR 158 million to the August total.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 764 million. At EUR 378 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.