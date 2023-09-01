Boerse Stuttgart Records August Turnover Of Around EUR 7,8 Billion - Trading Volume Increases Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year - Particularly High Growth In Bonds

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 7,8 billion in August – around 15 percent more than in the same month of the previous year

Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 3,3 billion – an increase of around 1 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2,5 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 817 million to the total turnover.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1,7 billion in August, an increase of around 163 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. At around EUR 775 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,2 billion. German equities contributed around EUR 713 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 453 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,5 billion. The turnover from investment fund units in August was around EUR 109 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume August 2023