Boerse Stuttgart Records April Turnover Of Around EUR 9,6 Billion - Strong Increases In All Asset Classes Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 9,6 billion in April, around 62 percent more than in the same month of the previous year.

Structured securities made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 3,8 billion – an increase of 70 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2,8 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 930 million to the total turnover.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 2 billion in April, an increase of around 37 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Around EUR 801 million of turnover was attributable to corporate bonds.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,7 billion, around 54 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. German equities contributed around EUR 1,1 billion towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 615 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 2 billion, around 92 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The turnover from investment fund units in April was around EUR 112 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume April 2024