Boerse Stuttgart Launches Nordic Growth Market Trading Segment For Swedish Equities - Greater Visibility For Equities With Primary Listing On NGM And Secondary Listing In Stuttgart

Boerse Stuttgart and its Scandinavian subsidiary Nordic Growth Market (NGM) are combining their services in the equity sector. The two exchanges will work together even more closely as listing venues in the future: The “Nordic Growth Market” trading segment is created for Swedish equities listed on NGM with a secondary listing in Stuttgart. The new Boerse Stuttgart trading segment initially comprises the Swedish equities of Eurobattery Minerals AB, Metacon AB, Quickbit EU AB and Raytelligence AB, which are tradeable for German investors in euro every exchange trading day from 9.00 to 17.30 CET. Further equities are to be included in the segment continually at the request of NGM. The function of quality liquidity provider in trading at Boerse Stuttgart is performed by EUWAX AG, which is also the liquidity provider in equities trading at NGM.
Small and medium-sized enterprises are very active on the Swedish capital market: Nordic SME, NGM’s multilateral trading platform for equities of growth companies, currently offers trading in 65 securities with a market capitalization of around 40 billion Swedish crowns. The focus in terms of sectors is typical for the Swedish economy: technology, finance, real estate and industrials.
“The possible inclusion of their equities in Boerse Stuttgart’s new trading segment makes Swedish companies more visible on the capital market of the euro zone, allowing them to expand their investor base. This will increase NGM’s attractiveness to companies wishing to be newly listed in Sweden. EUWAX AG provides a liquidity bridge between the two trading venues. For German investors, the new trading segment offers easy access to a section of the Swedish capital market. Investors benefit from the direct link between NGM as the primary listing venue, and Boerse Stuttgart as the secondary listing venue,” commented Dr Michael Völter, Chairperson of the Management Board of Vereinigung Baden-Württembergische Wertpapierbörse e.V. and of the Board of Directors at NGM.
Overview of the Nordic Growth Market trading segment: www.boerse-stuttgart.de/en/investing/segmente/nordic-growth-market/