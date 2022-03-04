Boerse Stuttgart Group Donates For Ukraine Aid - 100,000 Euros Go To The Stuttgart-Based Aid Organization STELP e.V.

Supporting where the need is greatest - that is the mission of the association STELP e.V. In order to help the people affected by the war in Ukraine, the Stuttgart-based aid organization is currently transporting food, blankets and other urgently needed supplies to the crisis region. Boerse Stuttgart Group is now supporting STELP e.V. with donations amounting to 100,000 euros. 50,000 euros will be donated to the organization immediately. With another 50,000 euros, Boerse Stuttgart Group will double the privately made donations of its employees in connection with Ukraine until the end of March 2022.
"Our thoughts and compassion are with the people suffering from the war of aggression in Ukraine, which is contrary to international law. That is why we are now supporting an organization that provides direct humanitarian aid in the crisis region. With this initiative, we are also picking up on the commitment of many Boerse Stuttgart Group employees who want to help those affected in Ukraine and neighbouring countries," says Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.