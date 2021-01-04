Boerse Stuttgart Generates 2020 Turnover Of Around EUR 111.3 Billion - Trading Volume Increases In All Asset Classes - Equities And Exchange-Traded Products Generate Record Turnovers

Based on the order book statistics, turnover from all trading activities at Boerse Stuttgart amounted to around EUR 111.3 billion in 2020 – around 62 percent more than in the previous year.
Trading in equities generated a new record turnover of around EUR 29.2 billion in 2020, doubling the trading volume of the previous year. German equities contributed around EUR 16.1 billion to this total and international equities around EUR 13.1 billion. Based on turnover, the most heavily traded German DAX blue-chip shares were Allianz, Wirecard and Daimler. Turning to international equities, BioNTech shares accounted for the biggest share of turnover, followed by Amazon and Tesla.
Boerse Stuttgart strengthened its leading position in securitised derivatives trading on the German market. The trading volume in this asset class amounted to EUR 46 billion, an increase of around 59 percent compared to the previous year. A turnover of around EUR 33,9 billion was recorded for leverage products – around 111 percent more than in the previous year due to high volatility. Turnover from investment products came to EUR 12,2 billion.
Based on the order book statistics, exchange-traded products generated turnover of around EUR 22 billion – around 84 percent more than 2019 and the highest level ever. At around EUR 2,4 billion, turnover from trading in investment fund units showed an increase of around 44 percent compared with 2019.
Order-book turnover in bond trading was around EUR 11.6 billion, an increase of around 4 percent compared to the previous year. At around EUR 6.1 billion, corporate bonds accounted for the lion’s share of trading volume. Thus, Stuttgart remained Germany’s leading exchange for trading in corporate bonds. Based on turnover, the three most heavily traded corporate bonds in 2020 were issued by K+S, thyssenkrupp and Fresenius Medical Care.