Boerse Stuttgart Generates 2019 Turnover Of Around EUR 68.5 Billion - High Growth In Exchange-Traded Products - Boerse Stuttgart Is Germany’s Leading Exchange For Securitised Derivatives And Corporate Bonds

Based on the order book statistics, turnover from all trading activities at Boerse Stuttgart amounted to around EUR 68.5 billion in 2019 – 3,7 percent less than in the previous year.
Trading in equities generated turnover of around EUR 14.7 billion. German equities contributed around EUR 10.3 billion to this total and international equities around EUR 4.4 billion. Based on turnover, the most heavily traded German DAX blue-chip shares were Wirecard, Allianz and Daimler. Turning to international equities, Amazon shares accounted for the biggest share of turnover, followed by Apple and Alibaba.
Boerse Stuttgart strengthened its leading position in securitised derivatives trading on the German market. The trading volume in this asset class amounted to EUR 29 billion. A turnover of around EUR
16 billion was recorded for leveraged products in 2019 – 16 percent less than in the previous year due to lower volatility. Turnover from investment products came to EUR 13 billion.
Based on the order book statistics, exchange-traded products generated turnover of around EUR 12 billion – 21 percent more than 2018. At over EUR 1.6 billion, turnover from trading in investment fund units showed an increase of around 15 percent compared with 2018.
Order-book turnover in bond trading was around EUR 11.3 billion. At around EUR 7.4 billion, corporate bonds accounted for the lion’s share of trading volume. Thus, Stuttgart remained Germany’s leading exchange for trading in corporate bonds. Based on turnover, the three most heavily traded corporate bonds in 2019 were issued by thyssenkrupp, Otto and Baywa.
Note on the monthly statistics
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.