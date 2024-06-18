BNP Paribas Factoring Selects Lendscape To Further Strengthen Its European Operations - BNP Paribas, Europe's Leading Bank And Key Player In International Banking, Announces Its Expanding Partnership With Lendscape To Support Its Factoring Operations Across Major European Markets

Building on a successful and proven partnership, BNP Paribas Factoring is set to consolidate its pan-European and North African factoring operations onto the Lendscape Receivables Finance platform. The move will enable the Bank to optimise customer and employee experiences, support its growth strategy and continue to deliver best-in-class services, providing over €25 billion of funding to its 12,000 SME and corporate clients across Western Europe.

"With Lendscape at the core of our lending operations, our clients across markets can be assured of receiving the best possible customer experience and innovative, flexible funding solutions that will meet their needs. We've built a strong relationship with the Lendscape team; they have a successful track record and we can trust their technology to offer the high level of reliability and flexibility we require," remarks Lionel Joubaud, Global Head of the Factoring Filière, BNP Paribas.

Lendscape CEO, Kevin Day, comments, "BNP Paribas are focused on delivering industry-leading funding experiences that support their clients' growth. The Lendscape platform will give them the agility to offer tailored financing solutions and a consistent experience across markets, while reducing the complexity involved in managing multiple systems. We're delighted to expand our relationship with BNP Paribas and look forward to continuing to help them deliver truly customer-first financing."