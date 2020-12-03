BNP Paribas Capital Partners Becomes A Signatory To The PRI

BNP Paribas Capital Partners (‘BNPP CP’) announces that it has reinforced its commitment as a responsible investor by signing the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (‘PRI’).
A specialist in external alternative manager selection, BNPP CP is part of BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’), itself one of the 51 founding signatories when the PRI was launched in April 2006. Since launch, 3,000 organisations from 50 countries collectively representing assets under management of USD 100 trillion have become PRI signatories.
The PRI is the leading global network for asset managers and asset owners who are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices and ownership policies.
As a part of BNPP AM, BNPP CP has always embraced BNPP AM’s involvement in sustainability and was already integrating ESG criteria into its investment process. Becoming a signatory allows BNPP CP to align with recognised standards, providing transparency in line with its clients’ requirements, and paves the way for the launch of responsible investment products. It will also enhance BNPP CP’s investment approach, with the aim of delivering better outcomes for clients and contributing positively towards a more sustainable economy.
Gilles Guerin, CEO of BNPP CP, comments:
“We are proud to have been accepted as a PRI signatory, which is the first step towards achieving best practice as a responsible investor. Our world faces major challenges and we are convinced that our responsibility as an investor includes a duty to act positively on environmental, social and governance issues. Considering ESG factors over and above traditional financial analysis allows for a better assessment of risks and opportunities, and can positively impact the long-term risk/reward profile of our investment portfolios. We believe that this is a core component of sound portfolio management practice.”