BNP Paribas Asset Management Strengthens Sustainability Centre

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces several appointments within its Sustainability Centre to accelerate and strengthen its sustainable investment offering.
At the core of BNPP AM’s approach to sustainability, the Sustainability Centre provides investment teams with industry and sector research, ESG data and analysis of over 13,000 issuers. It also supports the integration of sustainability considerations across the organisation, including adapting to regulatory requirements and developing sustainability-themed investment strategies to meet investor requirements.
Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability at BNPP AM, comments:
“With everyone's attention on COP 26, the focus on sustainable investing continues to gain momentum, and pressure is growing from all stakeholders to actively contribute to a zero carbon, more inclusive economy. The Sustainability Centre is at the heart of BNPP AM’s drive to improve the quality of, and access, to ESG[1] data amid a more challenging regulatory environment in which sustainability is growing in importance and coming under mounting scrutiny. These latest appointments further strengthen our sustainability capabilities in order to deliver our ambitious roadmap, accelerate our capabilities within thematic investing and maintain our leadership position as the sustainable investor for a changing world.”
The new appointments and promotions focus on stewardship, sustainability research and the three strategic themes that drive BNPP AM’s initiatives, known as the ‘3Es’: Accelerating the Energy Transition, Protecting the Environment, and Achieving Equality & Inclusive Growth:
Rachel Crossley has been appointed Head of Stewardship - Europe, based in London. Rachel brings more than 25 years of sustainability and stewardship expertise to the role, working closely with organisations such as the Access to Nutrition Initiative and the Climate Group. She reports to Michael Herskovich, Global Head of Stewardship.
Malika Takhtayeva has been appointed Sustainable Fixed Income Lead - EMEA, based in London, and brings a wealth of credit experience to the role. Malika has spent the last six years at Moody’s Investors Service as a FIG/ESG/Sustainable Finance Credit Analyst. Before that, she held the position of Emerging Markets Credit Analyst at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and worked in the Fixed Income Debt Capital Markets Ratings advisory team at ABN AMRO. She reports to Alex Bernhardt, Global Head of Sustainability Research.
Thibaud Clisson has been appointed Climate Change Lead, based in Paris. He joined BNPP AM in 2009 and has been Senior ESG Analyst responsible for the utilities, materials and energy sectors, as well as developing our approach to measuring carbon risk and integrating ESG considerations within private markets. He reports to Alex Bernhardt, Global Head of Sustainability Research.
Robert-Alexandre Poujade has been appointed Biodiversity Lead, based in Paris. He joined BNPP AM in 2011 and has been an ESG Analyst since 2015, focusing on natural capital, ocean economies and biodiversity. He reports to Alex Bernhardt, Global Head of Sustainability Research.
Delphine Riou has been appointed Inclusive Growth Lead, based in Paris. She joined BNPP AM as an ESG Analyst in 2017, having held similar roles at Natixis and Covéa Finance. Her previous roles include an operations officer at IFC/World Bank, a financial controller at PSA Peugeot Citroen group and a sell-side equity analyst at BNP Paribas Equities. She covers the industrial and automobile sectors, and has driven the development of our Inclusive Growth model. She reports to Alex Bernhardt, Global Head of Sustainability Research.