BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Steven Billiet As Head Of Global Client Group

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Steven Billiet as Head of Global Client Group and a member of BNPP AM’s Executive Committee, effective from 1st August, reporting to Sandro Pierri. He succeeds Sandro Pierri, CEO of BNPP AM as of 1st July. Currently based in Hong Kong, Steven will relocate to Paris after the appointment of his successor in APAC.
Since joining the firm last year as CEO of BNPP AM APAC and Head of Distribution APAC, Steven refocused BNPP AM’s APAC business by accelerating commercial traction within wholesale distribution and by contributing to expanding the strategy in China, which will remain a key growth area for BNPP AM.
With considerable experience of the financial services industry, Steven brings a wealth of knowledge of asset management and a clear understanding of client expectations. He benefits from widespread international experience and has the necessary qualities to move the Global Client Group forward and lead BNPP AM’s business development in the coming years.
Sandro Pierri, Chief Executive Officer of BNPP AM, comments:
“Steven’s experience at leading asset management firms will help further strengthen our Global Client Group. He will be instrumental in ensuring continuity and maintain focus on delivering sustainable investment returns for our clients. I have every confidence in his ability to offer our clients the best solutions and services in line with our core values and culture.”
Biography of Steven Billiet
Steven Billiet joined BNPP AM as CEO for Asia-Pacific in 2020 from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he spent six years as CEO for Singapore. Prior to this he worked at ING Investment Management, as CEO of Taiwan, then Australia and subsequently Singapore. He joined ING Investment Management from ING Vysya Bank where he was Head of Private Banking and Bancassurance, having previously been ING Investment Management’s Head of Product Development and Sales for Belgium. Steven has a Masters in Economics from Ghent University and a Masters in Financial Management from Vlerick Business School, also in Ghent.