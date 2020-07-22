BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Steven Billiet As Head Of APAC

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Steven Billiet as Head of Asia Pacific, with effect from 8 August 2020. He succeeds Ligia Torres, who is retiring from the firm and will return to Europe in August.
Mr Billiet joined BNPP AM earlier this year as Head of Distribution Asia Pacific and will retain his regional distribution responsibilities in addition to his role as head of the region. Based in Hong Kong, he reports to Sandro Pierri, BNPP AM's Global Head of Client Group, and locally to Eric Raynaud, Head of BNP Paribas in Asia Pacific. He will be responsible for further accelerating the strategic expansion of BNPP AM’s Asia Pacific business and will facilitate a more integrated approach to driving growth in the region.
As a veteran in the financial services industry, Mr Billiet brings a wealth of experience in the investment management industry and an excellent knowledge of key client segments in Asia Pacific. His financial services career spans over 25 years, of which 18 were in Chief Executive Officer roles of divisions within global organisations in Australia, India, Singapore and Taiwan. He was most recently Chief Executive Officer for JP Morgan Asset Management in Singapore, where he oversaw the overall management of the firm’s local set up and all client segments in South East Asia and Korea.
Frédéric Janbon, Chief Executive Officer of BNPP AM, comments:
“Steven’s experience in leading asset management firms in Asia Pacific enables him to have an acute understanding of business development in the region. I have every confidence in his ability to offer our clients the best solutions and services in what is a strategic growth region for BNP Paribas Asset Management. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Ligia, who has been with BNP Paribas for more than 23, including seven with BNP Paribas Asset Management. During her tenure at the firm, she has contributed to significant growth in the region, and played a particularly important role in upholding the firm’s sustainability strategy and enhancing our external visibility on the sustainable investment agenda with our clients."