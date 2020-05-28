BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Philippe Boulenguiez Global Chief Operating Officer And Member Of The Executive Committee

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM') announces the appointment of Philippe Boulenguiez as Global Chief Operating Officer. Based in Paris, he reports to Frédéric Janbon, BNPP AM’s Chief Executive. He additionally joins BNPP AM's Executive Committee.
In his new role, Philippe is responsible for IT, global operations, global procurement and business compliance, as well as BNPP AM’s legal teams.
Philippe joined BNPP AM in 2005 and was previously Global Head of BNP Paribas Dealing Services and responsible for BNPP AM’s Global Trading Function, including trading activities across Europe, the US and Asia, managing sell-side relationships, and Treasury and Exposure Management. He also held the positions of COO of institutional business, Head of Strategic Marketing and Head of Investment Specialists.
Philippe began his career at Arthur Andersen, before joining McKinsey as a consultant specialising in management companies and financial institutions. He graduated from HEC Paris (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Frédéric Janbon, Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Asset Management comments:
“Philippe has more than 20 years of well diversified experience in asset management. This experience, combined with his managerial expertise, makes him ideally suited to this role, and his contribution will be essential to the implementation of our development plan. I am very pleased to welcome Philippe in his new role and wish him every success.”