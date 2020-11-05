BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Head Of Corporate Credit Research

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Séverine Piquet as Head of Corporate Credit Research, as of 23 October 2020. Based in Paris, Séverine reports to Dominick DeAlto, BNPP AM’s Chief Investment Officer for Global Fixed Income.
In her new role, Séverine will be responsible for the management and oversight of all corporate credit research functions globally covering developed markets, as well as enhancing the value-add of the credit research function. She will also help to transform the research process to make greater use of alternative data, artificial intelligence and automation.
Séverine joined BNPP AM’s credit research team in 2011 and was most recently responsible for coverage of all European financial sectors. Prior to this she was an equity portfolio manager focusing on the European insurance and healthcare sectors. She joined BNPP AM from Fortis Investments, where she was an analyst and portfolio manager, focused on the insurance sector. She began her career as a sell-side equity analyst covering insurers and diversified financials, initially at CCF Securities and then at Crédit Agricole Cheuvreux.
Séverine is a member of the Société Française des Analystes Financiers (‘SFAF’) and is a European Federation of Financial Analysts Societies (‘EFFAS’) Certified ESG Analyst (‘CESGA’). She teaches Financial Analysis at the Eiffel School of Management (‘IAE Gustave Eiffel’) at the University of Paris-Est Créteil (‘UPEC’), as well as teaching Insurance Analysis at SFAF. Séverine holds a Masters in Financial Management & IT Logistics from the Ecole Supérieure Universitaire de Gestion (‘ESUG’) Toulouse and a Masters in Accounting & Finance, also from ESUG.
Dominick DeAlto, CIO for Global Fixed Income at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:
“Corporate credit is a key part of BNPP AM’s global fixed income offering and Séverine’s appointment reinforces our long-standing commitment to this critical input to the issuer selection process. Having spent more than two decades as an analyst, on both the sell-side and buy-side, covering equity and credit, Séverine brings broad experience to the role. Séverine is also a long-standing senior member of our Credit Research Team which makes her the natural and seamless choice for this leadership position. I am excited by the prospect of further enhancing our credit research capabilities under Séverine’s leadership in order to continue to deliver long-term sustainable returns to our clients.”