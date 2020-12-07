BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Daniel Klein As Global Head Of Client Services

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces that it has further strengthened its Global Client Group (‘GCG’) with the senior appointment of Daniel Klein as Global Head of Client Services, with effect from 1 January 2021. Daniel will be based in Paris and report to Sandro Pierri, Head of the Global Client Group and member of BNPP AM’s Executive Committee.
In his new role, Daniel will be responsible for enhancing BNPP AM’s client services across all regions. He will ensure that BNPP AM continues to nurture and develop its understanding of client needs and expectations, further developing the quality of client services and information.
Daniel has been with BNP Paribas for more than 27 years, including the last 18 at BNPP AM. In his most recent role as CEO of BNPP AM USA and Head of Sales in North America, which he held for five years, Daniel oversaw BNPP AM’s asset management activities in New York and Boston, and headed sales in the region. Daniel previously held several roles Asia and Europe within BNPP AM, including CEO of BNPP AM Japan, Head of Product Specialists and Head of the Discretionary Portfolio Management team. He has a wealth of knowledge of the industry and a deep understanding of the challenges clients are facing today.
Sandro Pierri, Head of Global Client Group, and member of the Executive Committee at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:
“Delivering long-term sustainable returns to our clients in our everyday mission, and client satisfaction is a key component of business success. As we strive to continuously improve our clients’ experience, Daniel’s appointment will significantly reinforce the team’s culture of excellence. His expertise of cross-cultural client engagement will enable us to further enhance the quality of service that we provide to our clients and to gain a better understanding of their requirements.”
Biography
Daniel Klein joined BNP Paribas in 1993 and has held a number of roles within the Group in Paris and in APAC, including Head of the Trading desk and Auditor. He joined BNP Paribas Asset Management in 2003 and has held various roles including Head of the Discretionary Portfolio Management team, Head of Product Specialists and CEO of BNPP AM Japan. He has spent the past nine years in the US, Deputy CEO and subsequently CEO of BNPP AM USA.