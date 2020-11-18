BNP Paribas Asset Management Announces New US Leadership Team

- Johanna Lasker appointed CEO of BNPP AM USA
- Amanda Raynor appointed Deputy CEO of BNPP AM USA
BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) today announces the appointments of Johanna Lasker and Amanda Raynor as CEO of BNPP AM USA and Deputy CEO of BNPP AM USA respectively, with effect from 1 January 2021.
Johanna Lasker will be responsible for BNPP AM’s strategy, leadership, governance and regulatory matters. She will assume this role alongside her current responsibilities as the head of the Official Institutions Group. Johanna will continue to report to Sandro Pierri, Head of BNPP AM’s Global Client Group, and will report locally to José Placido, CEO of CIB Americas. She replaces Daniel Klein, who will be returning to Europe after five years as CEO and four years as Deputy CEO of BNPP AM USA.
Johanna will be supported by Amanda Raynor, who is appointed Deputy CEO of BNPP AM USA in addition to her current role as COO of BNPP AM USA. As part of her new role, Amanda will support Johanna with direct local oversight of legal, finance and control functions.
José Placido, CEO of BNP Paribas CIB Americas, comments:
“With these appointments, I am confident that BNPP AM USA’s operations will continue to develop in North America with the one-firm spirit that Daniel implemented, a client first and results driven approach. I look forward to working with Johanna and Amanda in their new roles.”
Sandro Pierri, Global Head of Client Group, BNPP AM, adds:
“Johanna and Amanda’s appointments are testament to our culture of promoting talented professionals within our teams. Their deep knowledge of the asset management industry, the strengths of their client relationships and their drive for excellence will be instrumental in developing our business further.”
Biographies
Johanna Lasker joined the New York office of Fischer Francis Trees & Watts, a predecessor of BNP Paribas Asset Management, in 1997. From 2004 she focused on the official institutions business (central banks, supranationals and sovereign wealth funds), eventually being appointed head of the official institutions team globally. Johanna was responsible for growing the official institutions sector business globally and ensuring the group was meeting client needs.
Amanda Raynor joined Harbor Capital Management in Boston in 1997, moving to Fortis Investments in 2002 when Harbor was acquired by Fortis. She was appointed COO of Fortis in 2008 and subsequently became COO of BNPP AM when Fortis was acquired by BNPP AM. Her responsibilities include managing operations and information technology, supporting the strategic development of the franchise, facilitating communication with our global locations and representing the firm with industry organizations, regulators and clients.