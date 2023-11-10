BMLL Wins ‘Outstanding Market Data Provider’ At The Trade ‘Leaders In Trading’ Awards

We are delighted to announce that BMLL has won ‘Outstanding Market Data Provider’ at The Trade ‘Leaders in Trading’ Editors’ Choice Awards 2023. The awards shine a light on the firms displaying excellence in data quality and accessibility, technological developments, new partnerships and significant investment.

BMLL has had a significant growth journey over the last 12 months. In October 2022, BMLL raised Series B USD 26 million, led by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund. In September 2023, Snowflake Ventures joined the Series B round while Snowflake entered into partnership with BMLL to make Level 3 data available globally, via Snowflake Marketplace.

The investment delivered geographic and team expansion as well as global data coverage.

In Q1 2023 BMLL appointed Rob Laible as Head of Americas, Jenny Chen as Head of Sales, Americas, and Tom Jardine as Customer-Facing Data Scientist. BMLL’s team has grown by 35% over the last 12 months, covering engineering, technology, sales and marketing roles.

Client wins include Magma Capital Funds; Aquis Exchange; SIX Group; Jefferies; Berenberg; Bank of England; Financial Conduct Authority; NYU’s Quant Team; and Kepler Cheuvreux.

Data coverage expanded to include South Africa (JSE and A2X Markets); Aquis Exchange data for listed growth companies; APAC (CBOE Japan, Japannext; Singapore Exchange; Shenzhen Stock Exchange); Australia (ASX and Cboe Australia)

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the Editors’ Choice award for Outstanding Market Data Provider. Over the last year the whole team has worked exceptionally hard to secure funding, acquire new data sets, make these available throughout our product suite and also expand our geographical presence to the US.

I’d like to thank our team for their unwavering dedication to client service and our investors and partners for backing our mission to democratise access to Level 3 data and analytics. Gaining industry recognition for our high quality data and our data science capabilities, is great validation of our offering as we help institutions make sense of market behaviour. The whole team is proud to have won this prestigious award.”

BMLL provides banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, global exchange groups, academic institutions and regulators with immediate and flexible access to Level 3, harmonised, T+1 order book data and advanced pre and post-trade analytics at scale, to help them understand market behaviour.