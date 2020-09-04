BMLL Wins “Best Service Or Application Using Cloud Technology" At The 2020 HFM European Technology Awards - Gains Industry Recognition For Its Derived Data And Platometrics Products

We are delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies has won the “Best service or application using cloud technology” award at the HFM European Technology Awards on the 3 September 2020. The awards recognise technology providers in the hedge fund industry showcasing excellence in client service, innovative product development and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months.
BMLL won the award for its Derived Data and Platometrics products. The Derived Data service delivers analytics on hard-to-access L3 data, via API & SFTP delivery and directly to a firm’s production environment, removing the need for customers to maintain a complex and costly computing environment typically needed to run these types of calculations in-house. Platometrics was launched in collaboration with the Plato Partnership to provide market participants with a consolidated overview of liquidity from across Lit, Dark/Grey, Bilateral and Non-Addressable trades and the European best bid offer across exchanges at any specific point in time.
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “We are very excited to be recognised by the industry for our market data services for the hedge fund industry. Particularly over the last six months data analytics and insights have been invaluable in helping our hedge fund clients navigate volatile market conditions. I’d like to thank our incredibly talented team for their continued dedication in building industry-leading analytics products and delivering unrivalled client service”.
BMLL Technologies is a pioneer in turning big data into relevant information, and specialises in providing clients access to granular order book data and advanced analytical power at unparalleled speed and scale.