BMLL Wins ‘Best Data Science Solution’ At The Hedgeweek US Emerging Manager Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that BMLL has won the ‘Best Data Science Solution’ at the Hedgeweek US Emerging Manager Awards 2023. The award recognises excellence among hedge fund emerging fund managers and service providers. The nominated firms were drawn from a widespread survey of more than 100 emerging hedge fund managers.

BMLL was awarded “Best Data Science Solution'' for providing Level 3 Data to systematic hedge funds. Level 3 data is the most granular data available, covering the full depth order book data from 65 venues, in 3 asset classes, in 1 harmonised format. BMLL Level 3 Data captures 7 years of every insert, modify, execute or delete order book message, available at a T+1 basis at tick level granularity.

With BMLL, hedge funds and their quant teams can deliver predictive alphas, faster and at a lower price than before; they can unlock patterns in market behaviour, improve signal generation and optimise algorithm performance at a fraction of the cost of building the capabilities in-house.

BMLL data and analytics are delivered as Data Science as a Service; BMLL takes care of data engineering to improve research and analysis performance while enabling users to focus on their business.

Rob Laible, Head of Americas at BMLL, said: “We are delighted to have gained industry recognition for our continued innovation in providing the hedge fund community with the data and analytics they need to make sense of market behaviour and maintain a competitive edge. ”

He added: “We are empowering our users with harmonised cross-venue Level 3 Data sets, pre-calculated predictive features and accelerated signal generation to derive meaningful analytics and make better informed decisions.”