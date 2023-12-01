BMLL Wins ‘Best Data Science Solution’ At The A-Team Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023

We are delighted to announce that BMLL has won “Best Data Science Solution” at the A-Team Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023. These awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovation newcomers providing leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across Europe.

BMLL was awarded “Best Data Science Solution” for BMLL Vantage, the intuitive no-code visual application that brings exceptional granular insight to all market participants by providing over 500 metrics derived from BMLL Level 3 Data, covering European and US Equity and ETF venues.

BMLL Vantage is used by market participants to understand where liquidity lies, carry out venue comparison, conduct auction analysis and optimise trading and execution.

BMLL Vantage users include:

Sales traders - to understand market fragmentation, liquidity profiles and how different trading mechanisms impact available liquidity

Exchange analysts - to understand how their venue compares to their peers, analyse market share moves, order resting times and fill probabilities

ETF issuers - to understand how their products are competing across different markets

Quant researchers who need to derive valuable insights rapidly. They are empowered with a flexible exploratory tool that allows them to spot trends before using the BMLL Data Feed or the BMLL Data Lab to run queries on the relevant underlying data

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, said: “We are very excited to win the ‘Best Data Science Solution’ category at the A-Team Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023. BMLL Vantage is the highly intuitive, no-code data and analytics visualisation tool that makes quant insight available to a broader user base while freeing quants’ time to focus on deeper research.

My thanks go to our incredibly talented team for their continued dedication towards developing our unrivalled data science capabilities.”

BMLL Vantage provides all market practitioners with complete market transparency across the BMLL Equities, Futures and ETF universe from over 75+ execution venues and covering 485 metrics that are categorised in 14 groups: auction analysis; volatility; execution market impact; trade quality; trade prices; liquidation cost; OHLC bars; depth liquidity; spread; liquidity classification; venue price quality; order placement statistics; order fill behaviour; and liquidity around BBO.