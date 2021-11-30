BMLL Named “Best Workplace For Technologists" In The Financial Technologist Top 1% Workplace Awards 2021

BMLL Technologies, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical Level 3 data and analytics has been named the “Best Workplace for Technologists” in The Financial Technologist Top 1% Workplace Awards 2021. Singled out from over 100 nominees, BMLL was recognised for fostering an exceptional workplace for technologists.
The judges highlighted access to market leading tools used to solve complex problems in a dynamic high-profile sector. They also noted the open culture at BMLL which encourages teamwork and gives everyone a stake in the firm's future.
Paul Humphrey, CEO, BMLL Technologies, said: “We are pleased to be recognised as the best place to work for technologists. At BMLL we have worked tirelessly to create an environment where technologists can truly make a difference, and this award is a testament to our talented team that has built this culture.”
Angie Sadler, Head of People, BMLL Technologies added: “Our employees are the present and future of the success of BMLL, and we will continue to develop our workplace where they can thrive and be proud of their work. We look forward to welcoming new members to our team as we scale and grow.”