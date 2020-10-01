BMLL Hires Two Sales Directors In Response To Growing Demand For Their Data And Analytics Offering - Neil Mackenzie Joins From SocGen - Phiona Tam Joins From Liquidnet

BMLL Technologies, the award-winning data and analytics provider, today announced two appointments to its growing team. Neil Mackenzie and Phiona Tam have joined BMLL as sales directors in response to increasing demand for BMLL’s historic data and analytics offering and to support the firm’s Go-to-Market strategy.
BMLL unlocks the predictive power of pricing data by providing granular Level 3 order book data and advanced analytics to help clients understand how markets behave and make more informed decisions. Leading institutions across the capital markets ecosystem, from banks and brokers, to asset managers, global exchange groups, hedge funds and quants, use BMLL insights to enhance their analytics.
Neil Mackenzie joins BMLL from Societe Generale, where he served as Director of Quantitative Electronic Sales trading. Previously, he was Execution Specialist for Global Equities and European Head of Equity Trading at MF Global, and before that he was a Sales Trader at UBS.
Mackenzie said: “BMLL’s cloud-based data and analytics offer our customers a range of solutions depending on whether they are a bank or broker, asset manager, exchange or vendor. I am delighted to be joining an ambitious firm that brings cutting-edge data and analytics engineering to the market, allowing clients to analyse historical data in order to provide insight on trading performance and optimise existing workflows.”
Phiona Tam joins from Liquidnet, where she was Product Manager for Electronic Trading, specialising in algo and block trading products. Prior to that she was a Business Analyst, Technologist and Developer at Credit Suisse.
Tam commented: “BMLL’s unique data sets and analytical capabilities play a key role in improving the efficiency of the market for all participants. The BMLL team’s passion to evolve their data product and service model is unmatched. I look forward to working with them, supporting the go-to-market strategies and making their insights available to a wider audience.”
Ben Collins, Head of Sales & CRM at BMLL, said: “The last few months have clearly shown that granular data and analytics are crucial in making sense of market movements at times of heightened volatility. As a result we have seen increasing demand for our data products across the spectrum.”
Collins added: “We are delighted to welcome Phiona and Neil to the BMLL team. Working with the wider Go-to-Market team, their industry expertise will be invaluable in making our data and analytics capabilities available to a much wider segment of the market.”