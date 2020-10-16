BMLL Enters Into Data Distribution Agreement With US Based Crux Informatics - BMLL Data Feed Will Be Available Via API And Cloud Warehouses To US Clients Via Crux Platform

BMLL, the award-winning data and analytics company, today announced that BMLL Data Feed will be available to US market participants via Crux Informatics (“Crux”), the data delivery and operations firm that helps companies reliably get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it.
The data distribution agreement complements BMLL’s existing direct arrangements to deliver data and analytics to their US client base, leveraging Crux’s network and pipelines to leading data consumers and analytics platforms around the world.
BMLL operates at the cutting edge of capital markets. Their mission is to unlock the predictive power of pricing data and offer clients the insight they need to understand how markets behave and make more informed trading decisions.
BMLL’s Data Feeds are pre-computed from the most granular, Level 3 order book data and provide market participants with actionable insight needed to outperform the competition. BMLL analytics are used by leading buy-side and sell-side institutions as well as major exchange groups and trading venues to better understand and analyse trading behaviour on their venues. The BMLL Data Feeds cover venue analytics, trading costs, alternative pricing, pricing analytics and trading analytics.
Michael Rude, Head of Go-to-Market at Crux, commented: “We are pleased to add BMLL to our ecosystem of more than 100 data providers. The granularity of data, covering the full depth of the order book, is a unique addition to the financial markets data available to our clients via our platform. We look forward to our collaboration.”
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “The need for timely data insights and analytics has never been greater as the industry navigates heightened market volatility in light of the global pandemic and also upcoming major political events across Europe and the US. Our partnership with Crux will support our ambition to increase access to our award-winning data and analytics products to a US client base, by adding to our already existing data delivery and distribution capabilities.”