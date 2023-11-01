BMLL Awarded ISO 27001 Certification - ISO 27001 Awarded For Demonstrating An Ongoing And Systematic Approach To Managing And Protecting Company And Customer Data

BMLL Technologies Limited, the leading independent provider of Level 3 Historical Data and Analytics for the world's most sophisticated Capital Markets Participants company, today announced it has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification.

As one of the most widely recognised and internationally accepted information security standards, ISO 27001 identifies requirements for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS), and defines how organisations should manage and handle information in a secure manner, including appropriate security controls.

The scope of BMLL information security management system (ISMS) includes people, processes, and technology in the provision of UK development, operation and administration of BMLL Vantage, Data Feed, Data Lab and Exchange Market Participant Analytics globally.

In order to achieve the certification, BMLL compliance with ISO 27001 was validated by an independent security firm after demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting company and customer data. With the successful ISO 27001 certification, international businesses can utilise BMLL trusting that the company has implemented the necessary security best practices.

BMLL provides Level 3 historical data and analytics to banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, global exchange groups, academic institutions and regulators.

"BMLL is committed to continuing to build trust through third party security assurances such as ISO 27001," said Shane Moore, Head of Information Security at BMLL. "Though BMLL already utilises ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified hosting providers, companies building software on top of those platforms are still responsible for demonstrating security and trust. Knowing that a third party has affirmed the BMLL security management processes for both our infrastructure, and the software we provide, is key in furthering confidence with our existing and prospective customers."

"The Financial Services industry is demanding that vendors make information security a key part of their service delivery. ISO 27001 is the assurance that BMLL provides all its customers with the necessary protections in an ever-increasing cyber threatened world” said David Robinson, Chief Technology Officer, BMLL