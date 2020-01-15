BMLL Appoints Industry Heavyweight Paul Humphrey As Chief Executive Officer - Closes Financing Round With Participation From Oceanwood, IQ Capital And Angel CoFund Bringing Funding Raised To Date To 25m USD

BMLL Technologies, the data engineering and analytics firm, today announced the appointment of Paul Humphrey as Chief Executive Officer. A senior executive with decades of experience in leading positions across the brokerage, banking, data and exchange world, Paul Humphrey joins BMLL Technologies to drive the scale up of the business and realise the firm's mission to democratise access to granular market data and analytical products at speed and scale.
In 2019 Paul established his own consultancy business, advising financial institutions, boards and fintech firms on their corporate and growth strategies. Prior to that he was the Global Head of FICC for Euronext NV and served as interim Chief Executive Officer of Euronext London. Previously, Paul was Chief Executive Officer for Electronic Broking & Information at Tullett Prebon and global head of eCommerce for ABN Amro NV. Throughout his career he has held senior business, strategy and sales positions with Van der Moolen, SLK/Goldman Sachs and ICAP.
Johannes Sulzberger, the outgoing CEO, will remain on the BMLL board as a Non-Executive Director.
In January 2020 BMLL Technologies also closed their latest funding round, having raised USD 25m from investors including Oceanwood, VC firm IQ Capital and investment fund Angel CoFund.
The fundraise and the appointment of Paul Humphrey come on the back of the launch of Platometrics, the new market quality metrics tool offering a consolidated overview of European liquidity across Lit, Dark/Grey, Bilateral and Non-Addressable trades. Platometrics showcases BMLL’s capabilities in providing simple answers to the core challenges faced by market participants, namely; addressable liquidity, cross-venue price formation and execution quality.
Paul Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer of BMLL Technologies, said: “I am delighted to be joining BMLL at such an exciting time for the business. To receive the backing of Oceanwood, IQ Capital and Angel CoFund is clear evidence that the demand for quality market metrics and analytics to make sense of market trends and drive performance for market participants has never been more important. I look forward to working alongside our investors and our market leading clients. I am also tremendously proud to lead BMLL’s extremely experienced and capable management team to continue to scale our business and build on our success to date.”
Lee Hodgkinson, Chairman of BMLL Technologies, commented: “I am very excited that Paul has joined the BMLL management team. I have known and worked with Paul for a number of years; his deep market expertise, insights and leadership are set to accelerate BMLL’s mission to bring deeper data transparency and analytics to capital markets participants, to help them make more informed decisions”.
Kerry Baldwin, Managing Partner at IQ Capital, added: “At IQ Capital we invest in thought leaders bringing new technologies and approaches to the market. BMLL is unique in the capital markets space; their data analytics capabilities are front and centre to any market participant looking for alpha generating ideas and a competitive edge. We have been very impressed with the deep expertise of the technology team and their understanding of the technological challenges in this space. They have created a unique solution to one of the biggest challenges faced in capital markets. We are proud to be investing in BMLL and working with them to rapidly scale their business.”
Paul Humphrey concluded: “We would like to thank Johannes Sulzberger for his service as CEO of BMLL and look forward to continuing our work with him in his capacity as BMLL non-executive director.”