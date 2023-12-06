BMLL Adds Shanghai Data - Completes China Equity Data Offering - Shanghai Data Complements Existing China Data From The Shenzhen And Hong Kong Equity Exchanges - All Now Available In One Consistent Format, In The BMLL Data Lab

BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical Level 3 data and analytics across global equity and futures markets, today announced the completion of its China data offering. Data from every major mainland China Equity Exchange is now available, in one consistent format, via the BMLL Data Lab. This covers the most granular level of data available from Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Completing the China data offering constitutes the next step in the expansion of BMLL’s APAC equities and ETF data coverage. In April 2023 BMLL added Level 3 data from CBOE Japan, Japannext and Singapore Exchange, alongside existing Tokyo Stock Exchange data, all now available within the BMLL product suite. In July 2023, BMLL further added ASX and CBOE Australia to its Asian markets coverage.

APAC data coverage benefits both sell and buy-side firms who are looking to improve trading decisions across Asia markets, or sell-side execution firms, who are looking to enhance their product offering by leveraging order book data and analytics. Asian exchanges can perform venue comparisons against their peers both locally and globally, to understand their market quality or the performance of liquidity providers.

BMLL users include banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, global exchange groups, venue operators, academic institutions and regulators; they now have access to the most granular Level 3, T+1 order book data on a global scale, as well as advanced pre-and post-trade analytics.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, said: “Demand for China data has never been higher. This is set against a general industry trend of increased market participant sophistication, and an increasing demand for quality historic market data to understand market microstructure and venue behaviour. Market participants need to get the full picture of market quality, liquidity and order book dynamics to ultimately make better informed decisions on the markets they trade and the venues they run.

We continue to invest heavily in making sure that our customers can access the most granular order book data across the US, EMEA and APAC. We are delighted to be able to offer the complete China data set. This is another milestone in our APAC data coverage expansion and another step on our mission to democratise access to highly granular data and analytics across global jurisdictions.”

BMLL brings together full-depth, historic Level 3 Data from 75+ venues, in 3 asset classes, in 1 harmonised format, capturing more than 7 years of every insert, modify, execute or delete order book message, available at a T+1 basis at tick level granularity.