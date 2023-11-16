BME's Pre-Market Environment Incorporates ARMABEX As A Partner And NZI Helmets As A Company

With these two additions, BME's acceleration program now has 22 companies and 26 partners

Entorno Pre Mercado (EpM), the BME program that accelerates the process of incorporating companies to the BME Scaleup and BME Growth financial markets, has grown with the incorporation today of Armabex as a partner and NZI Helmets as a new company in the program. With these two new incorporations, the Pre-Market Environment, of which six companies have already made the leap to the market, has 22 companies and 26 partners.

ARMABEX, subsidiary of Armanext, is specialized in the process of incorporation of SMEs and SOCIMIs to be listed on the Stock Markets. As a partner of the EpM, it will accompany small and medium-sized companies that are in the Pre-Market program to take the first steps in meeting the requirements of a listed company and learn how to optimize and participate in the advantages offered by the stock markets in their growth and internationalization strategies once they are listed.

For the firm, joining EpM as a partner is the culmination of its service offering to SMEs that want to be listed on the stock market, after more than ten years as registered advisors. They will present the advantages and opportunities of BME Growth and BME Scaleup in this practical training initiative offered by BME to candidate companies.

NZI Helmets is a leading Spanish company in road safety and protection for motorcyclists. Founded in 1983 by Nazario Ibáñez Azorín, NZI has since manufactured more than 21 million helmets that it has distributed in more than 40 different countries. The company sold 80% of its production in Spain in 2015, and currently that 80% of sales come from international markets, establishing a solid foundation to drive the company's expansion plans that are now focused on leveraging the value of a brand that is widely recognized among motorcyclists around the world.

NZI has more than 30 domestic and European MotoGP titles to its name, and has won the World Championship three times: Álex Crivillé in 1989, Álvaro Bautista in 2006 and Jorge Lorenzo in 2006. The company has been recognized for its commitment to innovation, quality and avant-garde design in the manufacture of helmets for motorcyclists. Now it faces its incorporation to the EpM as a boost as a brand, to lead the world of road safety and personal protection for motorcyclists.

EpM's call for new companies and investors is still open and ongoing. You can find more information about the Pre-Market Environment in this link.